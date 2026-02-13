Nelson scored two goals and placed three shots on net in the United States' 5-1 win over Latvia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

Nelson caught fire in the United States' opening contest for the Olympic tournament with a pair of goals in the second period, which included Thursday's go-ahead goal. The two-goal performance could have been even larger, but he was denied two goals late in the first period due to a ricocheted shot off the post and goalie interference committed by his linemate J.T. Miller. Before the Olympic break, Nelson led the NHL with 15 goals since Dec. 29, and his two-goal effort Thursday proved that his hot hand hasn't disappeared. The 34-year-old center has the potential to steal the show at the Olympics with his current scoring pace across all competitions.