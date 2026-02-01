Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Road warrior extends streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-0 win over Detroit.
Nelson is on a four-game, six-point scoring streak (four goals, two assists). He also has points in 12 straight road games (11 goals, six assists), which is one game behind Connor McDavid for the NHL's longest current streak. Overall, Nelson has 28 goals, 20 assists and 118 shots in 53 games this season.
