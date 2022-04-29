Kuemper allowed four goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Kuemper took his fourth loss in his last five games after letting a two-goal lead slip away. The 31-year-old hasn't been sharp lately, allowing at least three goals in seven straight contests. He's at 37-12-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .921 save percentage through a career-high 57 appearances. Justus Annunen was recalled after Thursday's game, so it seems likely Kuemper will be given a full day off Friday, and he may not even travel with the Avalanche to Minnesota for the regular-season finale.