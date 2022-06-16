Kuemper stopped 20 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Kuemper's only shaky moment came in the second period when the Lightning scored twice in a span of 48 seconds. Beyond that, it was a solid performance for the 32-year-old in his first start since May 31. He's gone 7-2 with a 2.68 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 11 playoff outings, but he should be penciled in as the starter for the rest of the Cup finals, with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday.