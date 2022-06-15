Kuemper is expected to get the starting nod for Game 1 against the Lightning at home Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper watched from the sidelines for the team's last three games while dealing with an upper-body issue but appears poised to get back into the crease. So far this postseason, the 32-year-old netminder is 6-2 in 10 appearances with a 2.65 GAA and zero shutouts. Given the offensive support around him, Kuemper won't have to be perfect in the Finals, though he will be facing off with two-time champion Andrei Vasilevskiy.