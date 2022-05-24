Kuemper will get the starting nod in St. Louis on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper turned aside 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's Game 3 victory. He's registered a 2.27 GAA and a .920 save percentage through three games this round, leading Colorado to a 2-1 series lead. The 32-year-old owns a strong 1.99 GAA and .926 save percentage this postseason.