Johnson scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

J.T. Compher couldn't get a shot to go in, but Johnson trailed the play and buried the rebound. The 34-year-old defenseman has a goal and an assist in two games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's at eight goals, 25 points, 136 shots on net, 160 hits, 128 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating in 75 outings.