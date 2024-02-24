Olofsson was put on waivers Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Olofsson has three goals and nine points in 55 games this season while serving primarily on the fourth line. If he clears waivers, Olofsson will likely report to AHL Colorado.
