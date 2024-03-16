Olofsson was assigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Olofsson's services are no longer required by the Avalanche because Zach Parise (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (illness) and Jonathan Drouin (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Edmonton. The 27-year-old Olofsson has three goals and nine points in 57 NHL outings this season.
