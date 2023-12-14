Olofsson produced an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Olofsson has a helper in each of the last two games since his healthy scratch Saturday versus the Flyers. The 27-year-old set up a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. Olofsson is at two goals, four assists, 25 shots on net, 19 hits, 14 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 27 appearances this season. He should continue to play more often than not while centering the fourth line.