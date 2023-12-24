Olofsson scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Olofsson made the most of his 8:12 of ice time, contributing a pair of points in the second period. The 27-year-old had been held off the scoresheet of the last four games. He's up to three goals, five assists, 31 shots on net, 20 hits, 19 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 32 appearances. Olofsson has been the Avalanche's preferred fourth-line center this season.