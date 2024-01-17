Olofsson logged an assist, one shot on net, two blocks, two hits and two penalty minutes over 8:45 of ice time in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.
Olofsson was the veteran in the middle of a rookie sandwich. He redirected Sam Malinski's stretch pass to Jason Polin, who beat Mads Sogaard for Colorado's second goal. The helper snapped a 10-game drought without a point for Olofsson, who holds down the center spot on the Avalanche's fourth line. He has three goals, six assists, 35 shots, 26 hits, 24 blocks and eight PIM over 43 contests.
