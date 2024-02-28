Olofsson was sent to AHL Colorado on Sunday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Olofsson went unclaimed after being placed on waivers Saturday and headed to the Avalanche's affiliate in the American Hockey League. He played his first game with the Eagles on Tuesday, notching an assist, two shots on net and two PIM. The move to waive him came in conjunction with Valeri Nichushkin (personal) being reinstated to the Avs' roster.