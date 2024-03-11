Olofsson was called up from AHL Colorado on Monday.

Olofsson has three assists in six minor-league outings this season for the Eagles. In 55 appearances with the Avalanche this campaign, he has contributed three goals, nine points, 44 shots on net and 42 hits. The 27-year-old forward could play Tuesday against Calgary if Zach Parise (lower body) and Artturi Lehkonen (illness) are unavailable.