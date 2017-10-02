Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Back at it Monday
Colborne (back) returned to the ice Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Colborne returning to practice ice bodes well for his chances of lacing up against the Rangers in New York for Opening Night on Thursday. However, he's probably lost a great deal of fantasy fanfare after turning in a measly eight points and a minus-21 rating over 62 games in his debut season with the Avs in 2016-17.
