Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Lands on waivers
Colborne was waived by Colorado on Wednesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
After a breakout season in 2015-16 when he scored 19 goals and 44 points, Colborne took an enormous step back last season when he posted just four goals and eight points. A first-round pick in 2008, Colborne's combination of size and talent may entice another team to take a chance on him, though if he goes unclaimed, expect the University of Denver product to be sent down to the minors.
