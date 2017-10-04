Play

Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Lands on waivers

Colborne was waived by Colorado on Wednesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

After a breakout season in 2015-16 when he scored 19 goals and 44 points, Colborne took an enormous step back last season when he posted just four goals and eight points. A first-round pick in 2008, Colborne's combination of size and talent may entice another team to take a chance on him, though if he goes unclaimed, expect the University of Denver product to be sent down to the minors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories