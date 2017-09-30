Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Tentative timeline set for taking contact
Colborne (back) skated in a no-contact jersey Friday, though coach Jared Bednar said, "I think the plan is to get him back in regular jersey, hopefully, Monday or Tuesday," The Denver Post reports.
The Avalanche open the season on the road against the Rangers next Thursday, and it appears that team brass is trying to get the utility man in the lineup from the start. We imagine that a lot will depend on how Colborne responds early next week. He was a complete bust last year, adding only eight points and a minus-21 rating after recording 44 points in 73 games with the Flames the previous year.
