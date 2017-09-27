Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Won't suit up Thursday
Colborne will sit out Colorado's final preseason game Thursday with a back injury, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Colborne will likely find himself competing for ice time throughout the 2017-18 season with Blake Comeau, As a result, if might be a stretch to expect the 27-year-old Colborne to log the 62 games he did last year. It was a difficult 2016-17 for the towering center as he went from a 44-point 2015-16 campaign to a paltry eight points in his first season with the Avalanche.
