Blackwood will patrol the home crease versus Philadelphia on Friday, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Blackwood will make his second start since returning from a lower-body injury Jan. 16 after missing six games. Blackwood was beaten up in his start versus Nashville, allowing five goals on 28 shots in a 7-3 home loss. Blackwood is 13-2-1 with a 2.26 GAA and a .917 save percentage for the mighty Avalanche. The Flyers are generating 2.90 goals per game, 22nd in the league in 2025-26.

