Blackwood will guard the home goal versus the Wild on Thursday.

Blackwood will play the second half of a back-to-back after Scott Wedgewood earned a 4-2 win over the Mammoth on Wednesday. Prior to the Olympic break, Blackwood went 3-3-0 with 13 goals allowed on 150 shots over his previous six outings. He's been pretty good this season, but the Wild will be a tough test.