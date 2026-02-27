Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Receiving start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood will guard the home goal versus the Wild on Thursday.
Blackwood will play the second half of a back-to-back after Scott Wedgewood earned a 4-2 win over the Mammoth on Wednesday. Prior to the Olympic break, Blackwood went 3-3-0 with 13 goals allowed on 150 shots over his previous six outings. He's been pretty good this season, but the Wild will be a tough test.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Solid display in win Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Gives up one goal in loss•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start Monday•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Third shutout of season•
-
Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting in Detroit•