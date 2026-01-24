Blackwood stopped 13 of 19 shots in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Flyers. The seventh goal was an empty-netter at the 16:53 mark of the third period.

In terms of save percentage, this was Blackwood's worst outing of the season by a wide margin -- he failed to post a save percentage of at least .700 for the first time in 2025-26. Since returning from a lower-body injury, Blackwood has struggled in two appearances while allowing 11 goals on 47 shots.