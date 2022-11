Kaut logged an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Kaut was bumped back up to the second line at even strength, though he still saw just 11:33 of ice time in this contest. He made the most of it, earning the secondary helper on a Dryden Hunt tally in the second period. The helper snapped Kaut's seven-game point drought, and he now has three points and 18 shots on net through 16 appearances this season. With little offense, he's safe to overlook in fantasy.