Grubauer stopped 23 of 24 shots Wednesday in a 7-1 thrashing of Arizona in Game 5.

Grubauer was the beneficiary of a scorching Colorado offense that found the net three times in each of the first two periods. The Coyotes weren't able to solve Grubauer until seven minutes into the third period, when Clayton Keller re-directed a Jason Demers point shot. Grubauer logged a .953 save percentage in his four appearances during the first-round series. He has allowed more than two goals just once in six starts overall in the postseason.