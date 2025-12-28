Malinski notched three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Malinski set up tallies by Samuel Girard, Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon in this contest. The 27-year-old Malinski has had a few good moments this year despite playing on the third pairing with minimal power-play usage. He's earned a goal and eight assists over 12 outings in December. For the season, the blueliner has 21 points (three goals, 18 assists), 64 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-19 rating over 37 contests.