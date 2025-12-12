Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Goal, assist in win
Malinski scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.
Malinski earned his first multi-point effort of the season. He has two goals and four assists over his last nine outings as continues to provide quality play from the third pairing. Malinski is up to three goals, a career-high 17 points, 32 blocked shots, 55 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 31 appearances. He's doing enough to be worth consideration in deeper fantasy formats, though his place in the lineup invites some risk for consistency.
