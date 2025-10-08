Malinski scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Malinski skated in his 100th career game Tuesday, all of which have come with the Avalanche. The 27-year-old defenseman is facing a new challenge this season, playing on his off side as a right-shot blueliner on the left. He'll eventually be challenged by Ilya Solovyov for playing time once Solovyov's visa situation is resolved. Malinski had just 13:13 of ice time Tuesday and may be sheltered for a while as he adjusts to his new role. He had 15 points in 76 regular-season outings in 2024-25.