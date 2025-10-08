Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Nets goal in 100th career game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malinski scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Malinski skated in his 100th career game Tuesday, all of which have come with the Avalanche. The 27-year-old defenseman is facing a new challenge this season, playing on his off side as a right-shot blueliner on the left. He'll eventually be challenged by Ilya Solovyov for playing time once Solovyov's visa situation is resolved. Malinski had just 13:13 of ice time Tuesday and may be sheltered for a while as he adjusts to his new role. He had 15 points in 76 regular-season outings in 2024-25.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Agrees to one-year contract•
-
Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Earns assist in playoff debut•
-
Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Puts up assist Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Bends twine in loss•
-
Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Puts home late goal•
-
Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Tallies opening goal•