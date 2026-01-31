default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wedgewood will defend the visiting blue paint in Detroit on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Wedgewood struggled Thursday in Montreal, allowing seven goals on 28 shots in a 7-3 defeat. He has been outstanding between the pipes this season, posting a 20-4-5 record with a 2.30 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 31 outings. The Red Wings are producing 3.07 goals per game, 18th in the league this season.

More News