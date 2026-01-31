Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Guarding cage Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood will defend the visiting blue paint in Detroit on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Wedgewood struggled Thursday in Montreal, allowing seven goals on 28 shots in a 7-3 defeat. He has been outstanding between the pipes this season, posting a 20-4-5 record with a 2.30 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 31 outings. The Red Wings are producing 3.07 goals per game, 18th in the league this season.
