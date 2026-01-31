Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contrary to an earlier report, Wedgewood will not start in Detroit on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Blackwood will get the start instead of Wedgewood. Wedgewood is expected to get one start next week as the Avalanche play a pair of games.
