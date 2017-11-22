Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Unavailable Wednesday

Varlamov (illness) won't dress for Wednesday's game against the Stars, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov missed practice Tuesday due to his illness, and he's evidently still not feeling well enough to serve as Jonathan Bernier's backup for Wednesday's matchup with Dallas. The Russian netminder will hope to recover in time for Friday's road game against Minnesota.

