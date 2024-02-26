Nichushkin (personal) was cleared by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Monday to resume practicing with the team.

Although Nichushkin's been cleared to resume practicing with the team, he's still in the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and has not yet been cleared to return to game action. Nichushkin, who's racked up 22 goals and 42 points through 40 contests this season, will presumably remain on non-roster injured reserve until he's cleared to rejoin Colorado's lineup.