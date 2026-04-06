Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Contending with UBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nichushkin will be sidelined for Sunday's home matchup against the Blues due to an upper-body injury.
Nichushkin managed 16:43 of ice time in Saturday's 2-0 win in Dallas, so it's not known when exactly he got hurt. Nazem Kadri will slide into the top six Sunday as a result of Nichushkin being unavailable, while Zakhar Bardakov will draw back into the lineup in a fourth-line capacity. The Avalanche will play the Blues again Tuesday in St. Louis.
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