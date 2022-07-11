Nichushkin signed an eight-year, $6.125 million AAV extension with Colorado on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Nichushkin broke out last season, posting new career highs in goals (25), points (52), average ice time (19:02), hits (89) and shots (180). Nichushkin's previous career high was 34 points during his 2013-14 rookie campaign. The 27-year-old winger benefited from skating in the Avalanche's lethal top-six and he should be a mainstay there for at least the next several seasons. Nichushkin will also continue to see a healthy amount of playing time during the man advantage.