Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots on goal and had a plus-1 rating during his 17:47 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Nichushkin has been enjoying a good start to the season, especially from a goal-scoring persepective. The 30-year-old is up to five goals on the season after putting home another one during Sunday's game. Along with his two assists, the winger has seven points through the first 10 games of the year. Playing a top-six role among a loaded Avalanche forward group, the ingredients are certainly there for Nichushkin to continue scoring at a high level.