Nichushkin recorded an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and 10 PIM in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Nichushkin set up Brandon Saad's second-period tally to give the Avalanche a 3-0 lead. Through five playoff outings, Nichushkin has three points, 17 shots, eight hits and a plus-2 rating. He's been effective in a middle-six role, which should give the Russian winger some appeal as a DFS option.