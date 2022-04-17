Nichushkin dished out two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.
Nichushkin was moved back up to the top line in this one and capitalized on the opportunity, assisting on a goal apiece from linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. As long as he sticks on the top line, Nichushkin should provide value in most if not all fantasy formats.
