Nichushkin (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and play Wednesday versus New Jersey, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

It will be Nichushkin's first game since Dec. 31. He has 11 goals and 17 points in 21 appearances in 2024-25. Nichushkin might serve in a top-six capacity Wednesday, which could in turn reduce Juuso Parssinen's role.