Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Set for further evaluation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nichushkin sustained a lower-body injury Tuesday versus the Ducks and will be evaluated further Wednesday, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.
Nichushkin picked up an assist in 12:57 of ice time prior to his exit. The 30-year-old winger can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. The Avalanche's next game is Thursday versus the Sabres. If Nichushkin misses time, the Avalanche will likely need to make a roster move, while Victor Olofsson, Gavin Brindley or Gabriel Landeskog could gain extra ice time.
