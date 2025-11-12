Nichushkin sustained a lower-body injury Tuesday versus the Ducks and will be evaluated further Wednesday, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.

Nichushkin picked up an assist in 12:57 of ice time prior to his exit. The 30-year-old winger can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. The Avalanche's next game is Thursday versus the Sabres. If Nichushkin misses time, the Avalanche will likely need to make a roster move, while Victor Olofsson, Gavin Brindley or Gabriel Landeskog could gain extra ice time.