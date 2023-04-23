Nichushkin (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups, indicating he'll miss Saturday's Game 3 versus the Kraken, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Nichushkin scored a goal in Game 2, but he took a maintenance day Saturday, missing the morning skate. He'll now be out of the lineup for this contest, though he can likely be considered day-to-day. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday in Seattle.