Nichushkin (ankle) skated Tuesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Nichushkin hasn't been on the ice since taking warmups Nov. 4. He later underwent ankle surgery with a one-month timeline to return, which would put him in line to rejoin the Avalanche's lineup some time in the next week to 10 days. Once he's logged a few more practices and receives clearance to play, he should resume a top-six role that yielded seven goals and five assists over his first seven games of the season.