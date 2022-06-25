Nichushkin scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 5, but the winger was seen going for X-rays after the contest, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Whatever injury Nichushkin may have suffered had to have been late in the game, as he logged 20:38 of ice time and wasn't seen leaving the bench. The winger is up to nine goals and 15 points in 19 playoff outings, including multiple points in four of his last seven games, so his absence would be a big one if he's forced to miss time. More information on his status should surface ahead of Sunday's Game 6, though he may end up as a game-time decision.