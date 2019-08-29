Ben Lovejoy: Retires from league
Lovejoy announced his retirement from the NHL on Thursday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The 11-year veteran most recently played with New Jersey during the 2018-19 campaign before he was traded mid-season to Dallas, where he was only utilized as added depth. He ends his career with 20 goals and 81 assists over 544 appearances at the NHL level.
