Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Facing another absence

Lovejoy (undisclosed) is expected to miss another game Saturday, with the Devils scheduled to face the Rangers in New York, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Lovejoy is a candidate to be traded given that he's a veteran defenseman on an expiring contract. He was held out for the same reason against the Senators on Thursday, with the Devils managing to pitch a 4-0 shutout over the Senators in that one.

