Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Curiously scratched Thursday
Lovejoy (undisclosed) will not play Thursday against the Senators, Rob Carlin of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Lovejoy and Marcus Johansson will both be held out for "precautionary reasons," which begs the question of whether they're actually on the verge of being traded. Time will tell, but it's worth noting that Lovejoy did struggle with an upper-body injury before returning to action Feb. 7.
