Stars' Ben Lovejoy: First two points with Stars
Lovejoy supplied a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Kings.
In his third game since a deadline day deal with the Devils, Lovejoy opened his account with the Stars. He has seen his ice time drop by 2:12 since the trade, as he plays a third-pairing role with his new team. Lovejoy has nine points in 54 contests this year, and hasn't done enough in other categories to warrant much fantasy attention.
