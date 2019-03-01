Lovejoy supplied a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Kings.

In his third game since a deadline day deal with the Devils, Lovejoy opened his account with the Stars. He has seen his ice time drop by 2:12 since the trade, as he plays a third-pairing role with his new team. Lovejoy has nine points in 54 contests this year, and hasn't done enough in other categories to warrant much fantasy attention.

More News
Our Latest Stories