Stars' Ben Lovejoy: Generates helper
Lovejoy had an assist and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Lovejoy is primarily a stay-at-home defender, having gone without a point in his last 17 appearances of the regular season, but he chipped in his helper on Mats Zuccarello's game-winning goal. Lovejoy is not likely to make much of an impact in postseason fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...