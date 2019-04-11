Lovejoy had an assist and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Lovejoy is primarily a stay-at-home defender, having gone without a point in his last 17 appearances of the regular season, but he chipped in his helper on Mats Zuccarello's game-winning goal. Lovejoy is not likely to make much of an impact in postseason fantasy formats.