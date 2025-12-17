Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Cold on offense
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy has gone 19 games without a point after coming up scoreless in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
For the season, Murphy has three helpers, 28 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 29 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 33 appearances. He's been a regular in the lineup as a third-pairing option. The Blackhawks went with seven blueliners early in the year but have switched to the traditional six defensemen recently, which could put Murphy at risk of occasionally being a scratch going forward. While his non-scoring production is steady, fantasy managers can find better options on the waiver wire in most formats.
