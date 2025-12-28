Murphy posted an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Murphy's helper ended a 22-game point drought for the defenseman. He's seen steady usage on the third pairing this season, but his offense is virtually non-existent, as he's filling a heavily defensive role to shelter the Blackhawks' younger blueliners. Murphy is at four assists, 33 shots on net, 32 PIM, 37 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 37 appearances.