Allan scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Rockford's 4-3 win over Texas on Friday.

Allan doubled his point total for the year. His goal was his first of the season, and he's produced four points, 23 shots on net and 22 PIM through 16 appearances. The Blackhawks have regularly dressed seven defensemen at the NHL level this year, so one injury on the blue line wouldn't force a roster move. Even if they were to make a call-up, Allan has to compete with Ethan Del Mastro and Kevin Korchinski for an opportunity with the big club.