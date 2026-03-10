Head coach Jeff Blashill said Monday that Moore will miss a significant amount of time due to a lower-body injury, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Moore sustained the injury Sunday in Dallas. The full extent of Moore's injury has not been revealed, but there is a possibility the 21-year-old gets shut down for the rest of the season at some point in the near future, depending on how his recovery goes. Moore will probably land on injured reserve as well, with a forward being recalled from AHL Rockford in a corresponding move -- the Blackhawks currently have only 12 healthy forwards on their roster.