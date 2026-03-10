Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Set for extended absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Jeff Blashill said Monday that Moore will miss a significant amount of time due to a lower-body injury, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Moore sustained the injury Sunday in Dallas. The full extent of Moore's injury has not been revealed, but there is a possibility the 21-year-old gets shut down for the rest of the season at some point in the near future, depending on how his recovery goes. Moore will probably land on injured reserve as well, with a forward being recalled from AHL Rockford in a corresponding move -- the Blackhawks currently have only 12 healthy forwards on their roster.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Ruled out for Monday's game•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Adds assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: One of each on power play in win•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Picks up pair of helpers•