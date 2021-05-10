Carpenter (concussion) will not play Monday against Dallas, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Carpenter has now missed the final eight games of the season with concussion issues. The 30-year-olds ends the 2020-21 campaign with five points in 40 games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Still out with concussion•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Expected to miss time•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: In concussion protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Tickles twine again•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Buries pair of goals•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Physical in return•